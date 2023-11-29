Power tariff to rise early next year

The Energy Regulatory Commission announced on Wednesday that the average power tariff for January to April next year is set at 4.68 baht per unit.

The new rate reflects an increase of 0.69 baht per unit, attributed to the fuel tariff for electricity generation, which stands at 0.89 baht per unit, according to the commission.

The adjustment in the tariff is a response to rising fuel costs and is intended to support the liquidity of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), which has been subsidising the power tariff, the commission said.

The current power tariff stands at 3.99 baht per unit.