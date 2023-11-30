CPN launches first low-carbon mall

Mr Nattakit at the launch of Central Westville on Wednesday.

Property and retail developer Central Pattana Plc (CPN) opened Central Westville on Wednesday, its first low-carbon mall as it attempts to expand the retail landscape in western Bangkok.

This addition complements the developer's portfolio in the area, including Central Westgate, Central Changwattana and Central Rattanathibet.

Costing 6.2 billion baht, Central Westville occupies a 42-rai plot on Ratchaphruek Road. The three-story structure boasts retail space of 93,000 square metres and will host more than 300 leading brands and stores.

The complex also features more than 80 restaurants and integrates Central Group businesses such as Central Department Store, which is pursuing a new concept called "Central Factory".

This concept store brings together 700 renowned brands alongside Tops Food Hall, Power Buy, B2S, Supersports and OfficeMate.

Noteworthy anchors include SkyRise Adventure, offering Thailand's largest rope course; Kiztopia, the latest and largest learning and entertainment playground imported from Singapore; and Westville Cineplex.

The shopping centre houses over 70 popular brands such as Uniqlo, Muji, Adidas, Pandora and LUSH, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of CPN, said Central Westville is a pet-friendly destination, providing over 1,000 sq m of space for activities with furry companions.

The semi-outdoor zone boasts 17 paw-friendly restaurants, including An Com An Ca, ThongSmith, Rongsi Pochana, Ginger Farm, Prai Raya Signature, Easy Buddy, Mil Toast Bread and Brunch, Starbucks, and the flagship store of Pet'n Me.

The mall also offers a Jett Fitness branch that operates until midnight, said Mr Nattakit.

He said the new location stems from the district's concentration of high-spending customers. The area has 1,700 housing projects and 336,000 households.

"The inauguration of this project is more than just the opening of a shopping centre. It is akin to creating a new district, helping to create a clearer urban planning framework, similar to large metropolises that are referred to by various districts, such as the Upper Eastside in New York City or the City of Westminster in London," Mr Nattakit said.

He said the company is following a strategic rings approach, creating districts around Bangkok such as Central Eastville, with plans to open Central Nakhon Pathom next year.

In Samut Sakhon, there is Central Mahachai, while in Samut Prakan the luxury outlet Central Village joins other projects.

According to Mr Nattakit, Central Westville targets the discerning and quality-conscious lifestyle segment, with the goal of attracting daily footfall ranging between 25,000 to 30,000 visitors.

The new mall aims to break-even within 2-3 years of operation, he said.