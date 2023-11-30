October factory output falls 4.3%
Business
General

October factory output falls 4.3%

PUBLISHED : 30 Nov 2023 at 13:03

WRITER: Reuters

Oil refinery facilities in Map Ta Phut, Rayong province. (File photo)
Oil refinery facilities in Map Ta Phut, Rayong province. (File photo)

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in October dropped 4.29% from a year earlier, Industry Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The figure compared with a forecast for a 2.5% year-on-year fall for October in a Reuters poll, and followed September's 6.06% decline.

In the first ten months of this year, the index fell 5.04%, said Siripen Kiatfuengfoo, deputy director of the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE), adding that capacity utilisation was at 59.53%.

Economic recovery was slow due to lower-than-expected Chinese tourists, a major source market for the sector, she added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING