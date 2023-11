Thailand records current account surplus of $0.7bn in Oct

A drying plant is ready to accept fresh longan before exporting the tropical fruit to China. (Photo: Phusadee Arunmas)

Thailand recorded a current account surplus of US$0.7 billion in October, after a surplus of $3.4 billion the previous month, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Thursday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 7% year-on-year in October, the BoT said in a statement.