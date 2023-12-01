Deals galore at 'New Year Mega Sale'

Festive hampers on display at a supermarket in Bangkok ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Commerce Ministry has organised the "New Year Mega Sale", a bumper shopping event aimed at easing the cost of living and billed as a New Year's gift to the Thai people.

The event is scheduled to take place at Muang Thong Thani during Dec 20-24.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Internal Trade Department conducted discussions with manufacturers, business operators, wholesale and retail stores, convenience stores, and online platforms to organise the sale.

The Muang Thong Thani event will feature products that are essential for everyday life as well as consumer goods, said Mr Phumtham.

He said sales will also take place from Dec 15 to Jan 15 next year at branches of malls in other provinces nationwide.

"The department is in talks with manufacturers, business operators and various malls participating in the project regarding details of the product discounts," said Mr Phumtham.

"The discounts will be significant, with the exact details to be announced later. This event is expected to help reduce the cost of living for people by more than 1 billion baht [nationwide]."

Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, earlier said the ministry was teaming up with more than 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and convenience stores to organise a large-scale promotional event, which would reduce the prices of goods and services as a New Year's gift to the public.

The event continues a project that commenced on Oct 2 this year and is scheduled to end on Dec 31.

As part of the government's "Quick Win" policy to reduce expenses, increase income and expand business opportunities, the ministry partnered with 288 business operators in October to reduce the prices of their goods and services covering 151,676 items nationwide for a period of three months through Dec 31.

The prices of over 150,000 products and services were cut by as much as 87% under the scheme, which was estimated to help reduce the cost of living nationwide by 2-3 billion baht.