Central Pattana banks on luring more global brands

Central Pattana's strong ecosystem helps global and renowned brands expand their business across Thailand.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN), the operator of Central shopping centres, community malls, residential projects and office buildings nationwide, is reinforcing its brand recognition as world-renowned brands plan to open their first flagship stores in Thailand.

CPN aims to establish "tenant-centric business partnerships" together with marketing solutions to strengthen partners and customers and build on "the ecosystem for all" to foster sustainable growth for everyone.

Isareit Chirathivat, head of fashion and luxury partner management, said CPN is the exclusive choice for renowned brands looking to expand their businesses in Thailand.

"We will extend our reach beyond Bangkok, covering the entire country, and connect to the global stage through our robust global ecosystem and collaboration with Central Group," he said.

CPN offers more than 15,000 retail brands nationwide via 72 brand stores and 41 flagship stores.

This year the company has welcomed the first Thai stores for Casetify by PP Group, Lululemon, ON Running, Pop Mart, Nitori, Yakiniku Like Flagship Store, Shake Shack and The Cheesecake Factory.

Other brands featured by CPN include Maxim's Group, Riverside Grilled Fish, Mak's Noodle and Canton Paradise.

In addition, partners who will open their first branches in Thailand at Central Westville include SkyRise Adventures and Kiztopia, the latest and largest educational and entertainment playground from Singapore.

Mr Isareit attributed the success to the company's partner champions' strategy: 360° support with end-to-end solutions; robust customer relationship management programmes; and scalable impact as CPN has many shopping centres across the country.