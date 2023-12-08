Centara collects 'best employer' award

Mr Thirayuth (centre left) and Ms Siriwan (centre right) receive the best employer award from Kincentric.

Centara Hotels & Resorts was recognised as the best employer in the Kincentric Best Employers Thailand Awards 2023.

This prestigious accolade, awarded by leading global HR consultancy Kincentric, celebrates Centara's commitment to fostering a culture that encourages individual growth and innovation among its workforce.

The award coincides with Centara's 40th anniversary year, marking four decades of providing unparalleled experiences for guests and support for its employees.

The recognition underlines Centara's ability to inspire commitment and superior performance from its team, drive business success through effective people-centric strategies, and sustain long-term growth while cultivating a thriving workplace environment, said chief executive Thirayuth Chirathivat.

"We are honoured to be named best employer for 2023. This accolade stands as a testament to 40 years of dedication to nurturing both our guests' experiences and our employees' professional journeys," he said. "We are immensely proud of this achievement and believe it reinforces our commitment to making Centara the best workplace."

Siriwan Wangthamrong, executive vice-president for human resources at Centara, said receiving the Kincentric award is a testament to the company's vibrant workplace culture.

"Our HR team is dedicated to executing our people strategy, which revolves around four core pillars: great leaders; great system and process; great development; and great culture in the workplace and social sustainability," she said.

With more than 50 years of employee research and decades of experience and specialist expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity and inclusion, Kincentric partners with organisations to improve their health from the inside, transform at scale and achieve best employer levels of performance.