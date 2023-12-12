New campaign to protect soft power

The Commerce Ministry is working to protect intellectual property related to Muay Thai and associated products.

The Commerce Ministry vows to take proactive measures to safeguard Thailand's soft power, starting with intellectual property (IP) related to Muay Thai and associated products.

According to Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, director-general of the Intellectual Property Department, the department is expediting efforts to promote and protect Thailand's IP associated with soft power, in line with the policy announced by Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to prevent infringement.

This initiative will begin with Muay Thai, with a proposal recently presented to the sports subcommittee chaired by Pimol Srivikorn, an advisor to the prime minister, under the National Soft Power Strategy Committee.

Mr Vuttikrai said the department successfully leveraged IP for commercial purposes in the field of jet ski sports, where Thailand owns the rights to organise and broadcast the Jet Ski World Grand Prix globally.

The registration of IP rights for the tournament has been a success, attracting participants and viewers, contributing substantial revenue for the country, he said.

"Leaning on this model, the department plans to register IP rights for Muay Thai tournaments and related products," said Mr Vuttikrai.

"In addition, trademarks and patent registrations for associated products, such as the traditional Thai greeting gesture, are underway. The registration of IP aims to provide legal protection, preventing any unauthorised use and ensuring compliance with the law."

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the International Trade Promotion Department, said as part of the government's push to promote Thai soft power, commercial counsellors in various countries have been tasked with assessing consumer behaviour regarding Thai soft power.

This information will be used to formulate marketing strategies that align with target demographics and enhance efficiency, said Mr Phusit.

Plans are in place to propose an operational budget for fiscal 2025 to intensify ongoing efforts, he said.

Regarding the promotion of various products that influence the global appreciation for Thai culture, such as movies, series, games, animation, music, cartoons and characters, Mr Phusit said efforts are being made to capitalise on such soft power.

These efforts include Muay Thai, Thai food and Thai-style restaurants worldwide, contributing not only to the export of food and beverages, but also to the shipment of Thai-style decorative items and accessories, he said.