Nov exports rose 4.9% y/y, below forecast

PUBLISHED : 19 Dec 2023 at 12:44

WRITER: Reuters

An aerial view of containers lined up at the Bangkok Port alongside the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok. (File photo)
Thailand's customs-based exports rose for a fourth straight month in November, up 4.9% from a year earlier, Customs Department data showed, but were short of expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 6.3% year-on-year increase for November in a Reuters poll and followed October's 8% year-on-year rise.

Imports jumped 10.1% in November from a year earlier, beating a forecast rise of 3% in the poll, resulting in a trade deficit of US$2.4 billion for the month, versus a forecast deficit of $0.55 billion.

Exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, were helped by higher shipments of oil, rice, computer and computer parts, the department said in a statement.

But exports of cars and air conditioners were down on the year, it said.

November exports to the United States and Japan were higher year-on-year while those to China and Europe declined, the department said.

The Commerce Ministry is expected to release and hold a briefing on the customs-based trade data next week.

