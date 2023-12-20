SCB names head of wholesale section

Mr Tanapot was appointed chief of wholesale banking at SCB.

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has appointed Tanapot Parksuwan as chief of wholesale banking, overseeing large corporations and institutional clients.

The appointment is effective from Dec 18.

"The bank places great importance on driving Thailand's economic expansion by supporting the corporate sector to ensure sustained growth in all economic conditions," said Kris Chantanotoke, chief executive of SCB.

"The wholesale business group plays a crucial role in providing support to corporate customers, enabling them to navigate various business scenarios and contribute to the recovery of economic activities."

Mr Kris said Mr Tanapot will be tasked with formulating operational strategies for the group to enhance the efficiency of large business customer service, in line with the company's "Digital Bank with a Human Touch" strategy, with Mr Tanapot bringing valuable expertise to the role.

"His wealth of experience is expected to fortify the wholesale business, ensuring its resilience and growth during a challenging economic period marked by external factors," said Mr Kris.

Mr Tanapot holds a master's degree in business administration specialising in finance from Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration at Chulalongkorn University, as well as a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

His leadership is expected to include strategic planning and operational initiatives focused on managing relationships with large corporate customers, said the bank.

Mr Tanapot will collaborate with relevant bank units to foster the development of diverse financial products and innovations, addressing the specific needs of business customers. This includes offering financial advice, facilitating fundraising in various forms, and exploring new market opportunities both domestically and internationally, according to SCB.

With a career spanning more than 30 years in the financial industry, he brings extensive experience in corporate customers, corporate finance, investment banking services, and fundraising in offshore markets, said the bank.

Mr Tanapot has collaborated with large multinational corporations and understands their financial needs and structures to drive the growth of the institutional banking business, noted SCB.

Prior to joining SCB, he was managing director, head of banking, capital markets and advisory at Citibank Thailand.

Mr Tanapot was also managing director, head of global banking at HSBC Thailand.