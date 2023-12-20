Wage committee stands firm on 2.37% pay rise

Construction workers travel by company "songthaew" in the Bon Kai area on Rama IV Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The tripartite wage committee has stood firm on its agreed plan to raise the average daily minimum wage by 2.37%, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The committee, comprising government, employer and employee representatives, agreed to raise the pay threshold range to 330 baht to 370 baht, effective January, Pairoj Chotikasathien, permanent secretary of labour, told reporters.

The Pheu Thai Party of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had pledged to raise the threshold to 400 baht, and he has criticised the planned increase as being too small. The commiittee was asked to review its decision.

Mr Pairoj, the tripartite committee chairman, said after Wednesday morning's meeting that the committee resolved unanimously to stick with its Dec 8 resolution.

Asked about Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn’s remark that the new wage rate calculation was unfair because it included economic growth in 2020 and 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the committee agreed to consider adjusting the wage formula, which would be applied over six years.

On Jan 17, he would sign an order appointing a sub-panel adjusting the wage formula, Mr Pairoj said.