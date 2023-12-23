AIS unveils second gaming studio

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched its second e-sports studio, which is located in Siam Square, collaborating with leading industry partners as it works towards its goal of becoming the No.1 gaming community hub in Southeast Asia.

The studio should provide opportunities for local gamers to compete on the global stage, said Rungthip Jarusiripipat, managing director for entertainment and content business partnership at AIS.

The company's first e-sports studio at Samyan Mitrtown began operating in 2020 in an effort to cash in on the lucrative industry in Thailand.

Gaming revenue in Thailand is expected to reach 38.3 billion baht this year, of which 69% or 26.4 billion baht is from games on mobile or tablets, 23% or 8.82 billion from PCs, and 8% or 3 billion via consoles, she said.

Thailand's average annual gaming revenue is higher than its Southeast Asian peers.

According to a Newzoo report, there are 41 million gamers in Thailand, accounting for 54% of the population, while 22 million pay to play games, 26% of population.

Average spending per user was 1,736 baht, representing 4% growth year-on-year.

Thailand's gaming revenue growth year-on-year was higher than the average of other nations in Southeast Asia the past few years, and should continue growing at a healthy rate in the future, according to the report.

In 2020, Thailand's gaming revenue grew by 40% from 2019, while the global average was 25% and in Southeast Asia 23%.

The Newzoo report projects Thailand's gaming revenue to grow by 8% in 2024, 8% in 2025 and 6% in 2026.

Indonesia is the only country in the region with higher gaming revenue than Thailand, projected at 64.3 billion baht this year.

The new studio in Siam Square provides a game zone for a 24/7 experience, powered by the AIS 5G network and a high-speed broadband fibre network.

Ms Rungthip said AIS wants to create a complete ecosystem for the e-sports industry.

The partners collaborating with AIS on the studio comprise Secretlab, Samsung, Synnex, Loga and Sony.

The studio combines cutting-edge gaming technology for PCs, consoles and gaming gear with up-to-date equipment.

AIS is planning a series of events and activities, she said.

Ms Rungthip said AIS plays a pivotal role as the leading digital service provider in the country, supporting the growth of the gaming industry.