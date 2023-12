Central bank keeps inflation target of 1-3% for 2024

People shop for seasonal gifts and other products during the New Year festival at Sampeng Market in Bangkok on Dec 21, 2023. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) headline inflation target range of 1% to 3% for 2024, unchanged from this year, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.

The inflation target, which guides monetary policy, is reviewed each year.

Earlier this month, the Commerce Ministry reported that headline inflation declined for a second consecutive month in November, reaching its lowest level in 33 months.