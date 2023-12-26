Govt raises minimum wage from January, plans new hike in March

High-rise buildings in Khlong Toei district, Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The daily minimum wage will be increased in January, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday confirming a previous deal, while the government plans to further raise it in March.

The tripartite wage committee, comprising government, employer and employee representatives, had previously agreed to increase the daily minimum wage by 2.37%, effective next month, but Mr Srettha, also a finance minister, deemed the hike too low.

Mr Srettha's ruling Pheu Thai Party campaigned on populist platform with a key plank of raising the daily minimum wage to 400 baht.

"Another investigation covering local wage rates and professional groups will conclude in March ... (to determine) areas and groups that can increase wages," Labour Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters.

The current minimum wage is 328-354 baht (US$9.49 - $10.24) varying between different parts of the country with the committee agreeing to raise the pay threshold range to 330 baht to 370 baht.

Pheu Thai also promised during the election campaign to lift the wage to 600 baht by the end of its four-year term.

The last increase approved by the national wage committee was 5%, in October 2022.