Govt: Another wage hike planned in March

Labour minister says review pending of small increase that takes effect next week

High-rise buildings in Klong Toey district of Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The daily minimum wage will be increased in January, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday, confirming a previous deal, while the government plans to further raise it in March.

The tripartite wage committee, comprising government, employer and employee representatives, had previously agreed to increase the daily minimum wage by 2.37%, effective next month, but Mr Srettha, who is also the finance minister, deemed the hike too low.

Mr Srettha's ruling Pheu Thai Party campaigned on populist platform with a key plank of raising the daily minimum wage to 400 baht.

"Another investigation covering local wage rates and professional groups will conclude in March ... (to determine) areas and groups that can increase wages," Labour Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters.

The current minimum wage is 328 to 354 baht varying between different parts of the country with the committee agreeing to raise the pay threshold range to 330 baht to 370 baht.

Pheu Thai also promised during the election campaign to lift the wage to 600 baht by the end of its four-year term.

The last increase approved by the national wage committee was 5%, in October 2022.