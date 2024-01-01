Will AI unleash your HR potential in 2024?

I joined an interesting discussion last week with some strategic people leaders and HR leaders. The number one topic was the transformative power of artificial intelligence in the human resources field.

It is that time of year when industry reports are emerging, and it is easy to see how the conversations I had match the new reality.

Human resources is already being required to go far beyond being a mere administrative function. HR professionals now find themselves in a pivotal position to spearhead transformative initiatives, not just support them. Many believe that harnessing the power of generative AI (Gen AI) will be essential.

A recent Conference Board survey of 194 chief HR officers found that 61% plan to invest in AI to streamline HR processes in 2024. The growth of AI in the next year will lead to the largest upskilling and reskilling effort in history in HR — and in other departments. But before the skill building begins, there are steps to take.

I believe unleashing your HR potential can only happen if HR leaders align their strategies with the company goals, even in small companies like mine. With so much in transition and AI now capable of freeing people up to do more important things, only this alignment will allow HR to step up and shape the future as only they can. HR teams must move closer to the business, not just the people in it.

HR also must be highly selective, especially in smaller companies where resources must be spent wisely. There is so much possibility out there now that it is easy to get spread too thin.

HR people do not need to become tech geniuses, but they do need to become more tech-savvy. They should identify where AI can free them from doing dog work and use that freed-up time to focus on their people. How? Look at where your HR time sinks are now.

But bear in mind, whatever you choose, it will change soon. HR needs to stay agile and adaptable, as new AI technologies will keep transforming possibilities at personal and organisational levels.

What are the implications, and what should an HR leader do?

Aligning HR plans with your 2024 business strategy is non-negotiable. HR people must regularly speak with top leaders to understand and align with organisational strategies and build AI strategies to meet the changing organisational needs.

What are the strategies? What do you sell, where, and to whom? HR is not just about policies and procedures; it is about becoming a strategic partner. Leaders in HR and others should also ensure everyone on your HR team is clear on the company’s goals.

Put aside any fear or doubt about AI. HR cannot afford to lag if departments like sales and marketing are already using AI tools. They will lose credibility, understanding, and the chance to catch up.

HR Leaders should invest in training to demystify AI for their team. This does not need to be expensive or formal, but they need to be empowered and equipped for the AI world. Speak to the IT or research department to identify user-friendly Gen AI tools that suit HR needs.

Start small — but start. Do not wait for training to finish but get your teams to do new things incorporating AI. You will be amazed at the speed of competence and mastery. Have them share their insights. However, start small-scale AI projects to evaluate their feasibility and impact before company-wide implementation.

Ensure that your team and the teams you serve know there is no going back. Adaptation is the New Normal for everyone, including HR and the teams they serve. If AI can help managers do more with Performance Management and staff development, support them but let them know that is the future.

The possibilities for AI to free up the potential of HR are endless. If we discuss this again in six months, use cases and possibilities will be even greater. AI can enhance the potential of HR throughout the employee journey by streamlining recruitment through automated resume screening and candidate matching, saving time and improving the quality of hires.

AI-powered tools can analyse employee performance data to identify patterns and provide insights for personalised development plans, fostering professional growth. In employee engagement, AI-driven sentiment analysis and chatbots can facilitate open communication, ensuring a positive workplace experience and enabling HR to address concerns proactively.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Reach her email at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa