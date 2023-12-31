Malaysians and Chinese top foreign arrivals in 2023

Thais and Malaysians worship deities in Hat Yai district of Songkhla during the Vegetarian Festival in October. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand welcomed more than 27 million visitors this year with Malaysians forming the biggest group, followed by those from China, according to a government spokesman.

Spokesman Chai Wacharonke said that from Jan 1 to Dec 24, there were 27.25 million visitors. The figure met the government's target of 25-28 million visitors for 2023.

The biggest group of visitors, numbering 4.44 million, came from Malaysia. A further 3.42 million arrived from China, 1.62 million from South Korea, 1.59 million from India and 1.43 million from Russia.

During the week of Dec 18 to 24, 796,808 people visited the country, up by 16.60% from arrivals in the previous week. There were more arrivals in most categories of visitors, the spokesman said.

The government estimated the country would earn 3 trillion baht from tourism this year.

Next year the government intends to raise revenue to 3.5 trillion baht with tourism stimulus measures nationwide.

The government planns to extend the country's "high season all year long", Mr Chai said, and expects revenue of 1 trillion baht from domestic tourism and 2.5 trillion baht from visitors.