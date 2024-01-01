Govt sets ambitious B3.5tr tourism target for '24

Tourists prepare to board a boat crossing the Chao Phraya River from Tha Tien Pier in Phra Nakhon district to Tha Wat Arun Pier in Bangkok Yai district to visit Wat Arun or the Temple of the Dawn on Dec 22. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government is aiming to generate 3.5 trillion baht for the economy through the tourism industry this year, as it plans to promote the country as a year-round tourism destination.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said that in 2023, Thailand welcomed more than 27 million foreign visitors, with Malaysians forming the biggest group, followed by those from China.

From Jan 1 to Dec 24 last year, 27.25 million tourists visited the country, which is in line with the government's target of attracting 25-28 million visitors in 2023.

The biggest group of visitors, numbering 4.44 million, came from Malaysia. A further 3.42 million came from China, 1.62 million from South Korea, 1.59 million from India and 1.43 million from Russia, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Between Dec 18 to 24, 796,808 people visited the country, up 16.6% from the previous week, the government spokesman said.

As the government is targeting 3.5 trillion baht in tourism revenues this year, authorities are rolling out a campaign to promote Thailand as a destination that can be visited throughout the year.

The campaign will see lesser-known tourist destinations promoted alongside those which are already well-known among tourists, he said.

The government expects revenue of 1 trillion baht from domestic tourists and 2.5 trillion baht from foreign visitors, he said.

"The prime minister is confident the tourism industry and related sectors have the potential to grow further.

"All state agencies are ready to work together to achieve the target as tourism is crucial to driving economic growth,'' the spokesman said.

As part of the effort, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will start promoting less-visited provinces with untapped potential for investment and tourism this month.

These include Phrae, Lampang, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Phanom, Si Sa Ket, Chanthaburi, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Trang.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool earlier said the visa-free policy for certain tourists has given the tourism industry a much-needed boost.

Thailand is allowing visitors from Kazakhstan and China to stay for 30 days visa-free until Feb 29.

Meanwhile, Russian passport holders can stay in Thailand for 90 days until April 30, while Indian and Taiwanese tourists can also enjoy a 30-day stay until May 10.

She said the TAT will ask the government to extend the visa-free policy for Chinese and Kazakh visitors when it expires and extend the permitted length of stay from 30 days to 90 days.

She also said the TAT and the Foreign Affairs Ministry will discuss a plan to issue multiple-entry visas for tourists.

Pongthep Malachasing, head of Wang Nam Khieo tourism promotion club in Nakhon Ratchasima, urged the government to revitalise the area's tourism industry as income from the sector greatly contributes to economic growth.

"Nakhon Ratchasima is the gateway to the Northeast, with numerous travellers visiting and spending in Pak Chong and Wang Nam Khieo districts every year,'' Mr Pongthep said.

He added that Nakhon Ratchasima was the first province in Thailand to have three Unesco sites, following the declaration of the Khorat Geopark as a Unesco Global Geopark in May.