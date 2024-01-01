New Year tourism revenue soars

Crowds participate in a New Year countdown event in Pattaya on Sunday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Tourism-related revenue surged by 44% during the New Year countdown period thanks to a visa-free scheme and extended operating hours of entertainment places, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaiboon said that from Dec 22 to Jan 1 the country generated 54.4 billion baht in tourism-related revenue. The amount rose by 44% from revenue in the same period last year.

Ms Thapanee estimated revenue from 1.1 million visitors during the period at 41.7 billion baht, 60% higher year-on-year.

She said the increase resulted partly from the government's visa-free scheme for visitors from China, India, Kazakhstan, Russia and Taiwan and permission for entertainment places to open until 4am in the tourist provinces of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phuket and Surat Thani (Koh Samui).

Meanwhile, Thais made 3.76 million domestic trips from Dec 29 to Jan 1. They spent about 12.7 billion baht, up by 11% from a year earlier, the TAT governor said.

According to Ms Thapanee, the TAT and partners organised New Year celebration events in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phuket, Roi Et, Songkhla and Suphan Buri.

The provinces welcomed 1.11 million domestic visitors altogether, up by 11%, and revenue from the events amounted to 4.7 billion baht, up by 14%.

The average hotel occupancy rate was at 82% and Bangkok was the most popular destination, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Mai, Ms Thapanee said.