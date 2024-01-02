Eight new Thai airlines to debut this year

Carriers expect to cash in on steady upturn in local and international travel

Really Cool Airlines, founded by Patee Sarasin, a former chief executive of the budget carrier Nok Airlines, is among the new contenders in regional skies.

Eight new Thai airlines are set to start operations this year amid expectations for a sustained recovery in leisure travel to draw about 35 million foreign visitors this year.

Really Cool Airlines, which plans to offer scheduled services on medium- to long-haul international routes, is among the companies that have won approval from the Ministry of Transport for operating licences, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. The carriers have also been permitted to import a total of 60 aircraft, it said in a statement.

The new operators will compete with carriers including Thai Airways International, which is firming up an order for as many as 80 jets from Boeing, and Thai AirAsia for a share of the more than 130 million passengers expected to travel through the country’s six main airports this year.

Foreign tourist arrivals more than doubled last year to 28 million after the government waived visa requirements for travellers from its key markets like China and India.

Really Cool Airlines, founded by Patee Sarasin, a former chief executive of the budget carrier Nok Airlines, will begin chartered flight services in March. It plans to initially operate flights to Japan and aims to serve additional Asian destinations, such as Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai, during the first two years, Mr Patee said in November.

He said the venture had a goal of 70% foreign passengers, starting with two leased Airbus A330 planes. The carrier’s service would range between premium and low-cost, he added.

Mr Patee said the airline would focus solely on international routes to avoid highly competitive domestic routes, which are expected to be more intense when local tourism returns to normal levels.

Other airlines planning to begin operations this year include Pattaya Airways, Asian Aerospace Service, Avanti Air Charter, Siam Seaplane and Asia Atlantic Airlines, according to local media reports.