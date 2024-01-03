Debt aid measures are implemented

People attend a debt mediation fair held at Impact Muang Thong Thani last year. Mr Srettha said the informal debt problem is a national agenda item. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The debt suspension and relief programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) has kicked off as part of the government's commitment to address the problem.

According to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke, the board of Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG), a state-owned specialised financial institution under the Finance Ministry, recently approved the implementation of two assistance measures for SMEs.

The first measure calls for debt suspension for SMEs affected by the pandemic for 18 months. The scheme runs from Jan 1 this year to June 30, 2025.

Eligible SME debtors include those with a status code of 21 (debtors with overdue payments exceeding 90 days from the impact of Covid-19 in 2019 or non-performing loans) as of Dec 31, 2023, covering individuals and juristic persons, as well as SME debtors participating in the debt restructuring scheme and assistance measures of the TCG.

The former are required to have a contracted amount not exceeding 10 million baht, while the latter need to comply with the conditions of the programmes for a period of three months.

Registration is open through the Line Official Account @tcgfirst and TCG branches nationwide.

Mr Chai said the second initiative calls for reducing principal by 15% (from Jan 1 to June 30). The six-month measure is expected to assist around 5,000 micro or retail debtors to return to the system faster, he said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said previously resolving the informal debt problem, which he likened to modern-day slavery, is a national agenda item, requiring a series of measures. These measures involve various agencies collaborating with the Interior Ministry and the National Police Bureau to prevent unregulated lending.

The measures include assisting debtors, mediating and reconciling disputes, vigilance, prevention and stringent action against intimidation and unfair treatment in debt collection. Once mediation is complete, the government can assist in restructuring the debt.

Household debt is estimated to exceed 90% of GDP. The government conservatively estimates informal debt at 50 billion baht and Mr Srettha believes the problem cannot be eased without state intervention.