Srettha proposes B3.48tn budget to parliament

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin provides an overview of the 2024 Budget Bill in parliament on Wednesday morning. (Screenshot from Thai Parliament TV)

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday tabled his government's delayed 3.48 trillion baht (US$101.52 billion) budget bill for 2024 in the House of Representatives, kicking off a three-day debate among lawmakers.

"The budget is crucial in moving the economy forward," Mr Srettha told parliament.

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.7% to 3.7% this year, he said, adding that inflation is expected to be between 1.7% to 2.7%.

Parliament will vote on the budget this week and it is expected to be ready by early May.

The country's economy grew much lower than expected 1.5% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace this year, on weak exports and government spending.