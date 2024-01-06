Ministry touts Asean halal hub

Halal food is presented at a recent edition of ThaiFex trade show.

The Industry Ministry is pushing ahead with a plan to make Thailand a halal hub in Asean, with Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul scheduled to discuss the issue with officials in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's largest halal markets.

She is scheduled to meet authorities next week from the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), which supervises matters related to standardisation.

"Our aim is to build the confidence of consumers of halal products, both in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region," said Aditad Vasinonta, director-general of the Department of Primary Industries and Mines.

Ms Pimphattra earlier announced the ministry plans to establish a Halal Department to promote the development of the industry in the Deep South.

The government also wants to improve the livelihoods of people via a Halal Economic Corridor, spanning the four southern border provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Satun and four districts of Songkhla: Na Thawi, Saba Yoi, Chana and Thepa.

She said she believes a Halal Department will help the government develop a variety of halal products and services, including new food for Muslims as well as halal fashion and tourism.

Halal-related businesses are expected to increase GDP in the industrial sector by 1.2% within three years, according to the ministry.

The global market value of halal businesses is expected to increase to US$2.32 trillion this year, up from $2.1 trillion in 2021, said industry officials.

In 2022, exports of halal food were valued at 213 billion baht, gaining a 2.7% share in the world market.

Some 78% of the exports are natural halal food, with the remainder food that requires halal certification.

Ms Pimphattra's meeting with SASO officials is part of her visit to Riyadh to join an international ministerial gathering titled "Future Minerals Forum" from Jan 9-11, which emphasises the importance of minerals for clean energy development.