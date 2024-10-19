Lipo+Lift2: The Micro Laser Surgery for Perfect Jawline

“Most concentrated anti-aging efforts on their face Since, unlike the rest of the body, It is the first thing others see.

While taking care of the face is essential, the Double Chin & Jawline should not be overlooked”

Micro Surgery • Minimally Invasive • Less Downtime

Almost Invisible Scars • Fast Visible Results

Behind Cosmetic Surgery By Dr. Piya

Welcome to another episode of Behind Cosmetic Surgery By Dr. Piya where we are going to answer all questions about cosmetic surgery by the expert Dr. Piya Rungruxsiri, MD aka ‘Dr. Piya’ - a well-recognized board-certified plastic surgeon of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAP) from Nida Esth’ International :the No.1 beauty destination selected as ‘Advanced Laser & Plastic Surgery Clinic of the Year in Asia Pacific’ by Global Health Asia Pacific in 2023 and guaranteed with a national award of The Medical Centre Trusted for Cosmetic Surgery Results from Global Patients and the World Leader in Aesthetic Laser Technology" by Hello Magazine’s editors of Thailand in 2022.

As a plastic surgeon, I have fielded several inquiries concerning the worries about an unattractive buildup of fat around Jawline and chins as they age. You may seem older, fatter and less fit than you actually are when this happens. This fat can come from a number of sources, such as weight, anatomy, genetics, and airway placement. If you're unhappy with your double chin, you're not alone.

Up until recently, surgical procedures like Jawline & Double Chin Lift liposuction were the only options for treating a double chin. Thankfully, that is no longer the case. These days, a variety of advanced laser technology could greatly enhance the look of your double chin and give your face a more slender and defined appearance. Furthermore, because each patient's skin types and conditions are different and no single procedure is ideal for every patients, it can be challenging to determine which of the many alternatives available is the greatest fit for a given set of specific demands.

So, it comes to our today’s topic: What is the best way to achieve the define jawlines with ZERO fat amount?

“While the face is important, the chin should not be overlooked. So, the answer to this double chin whether loose skin or fat cannot lie to only one single solution. For years, I have been developing and treating patients from around the world whether Asians, Westerners or Arabs with this problems with Micro Laser Surgery Technologies and have successfully reached the desire that each of them have been looking for.

The first Micro Laser Surgery solutions I'm referring to is the BodyLock Younger by J-Plasma+ (Renuvion®), which is a one-of-a-kind Plasma technology for patients who desire to see considerable skin tightening. A tiny incision just below the skin's surface delivers powerful yet delicate thermal energy. The procedure promotes long-term skin constriction, allowing you to obtain results previously only possible through more invasive surgery.

Also, another second solution for fat-reduction and skin-tightening treatments is Slim Melt by Slim Lipo, mainly performed for the chin & lower one-third jawline area in a clinic with just minimal sedation or local anesthesia. After treatment, patients can expect smoother, firming skin and less fat accumulated under the chin area. The micro laser needle creates only 0.3 mm small incision and has a Dual Mode which can simultaneously tighten skin as well as melt fat into oil like ice-cream, ready to be suctioned out.

let’s see what problems you Actually have?

- Pinch the skin between your thumb and forefinger in the region of concern

A pinch test is similar to the more medical test, however it requires no instruments at all. Without causing too much discomfort, try pinching your thumb and forefinger together and pulling the skin away from the concerned areas.

- Try to pull the pinched skin at least 1 in outward.

Loose skin is simple to squeeze, since the tips of your thumb and fingers will almost touch. Loose skin may easily be pulled away from the body by 1 inch or more. However, body fat is far more difficult to squeeze and pull away from the skin.

If you find you’re having Facial or body fat, please go straight to the next topic talking about Slim Melt by Slim Lipo, however, if you find it like to to be a loose skin problem, please directly skip to the next topic on BodyLock Younger by J-Plasma+ (Renuvion®)

What’s the Slim Melt by Slim Lipo®?

“The minimally-invasive micro laser surgery liposuction procedure called Slim Melt by Slim Lipo, is the most well-liked semi-surgical laser technology that has gained the acceptance of surgeons in around the world including in Asia, Europe and the US as a technology that can directly melt fat into oil like melted ice-cream with a 0.3 mm. Fiber Optic laser tip which then can eliminate fat in many areas, including double chin, more effectively than any other liposuction methods, plus leading to smaller wounds and also providing safety regarding to its sterility,non-reusable property. Importantly, the feature of Slim Melt is a Dual Mode that, in addition to what has previously been described, can tighten the skin to create firming and lifting results, solving the issue of sagging skin that is typical when performed with the general liposuction. As a result, it successfully allows access to various fat tissues without endangering neighboring ones. Therefore, the skin will less swell up or less bruise following the procedure.

How does it work?

“The laser energy transmitted through this Fiber Optic tip is the laser emitter which has Dual wavelength, the specific wavelength to melt fat cells, along with tightening sagging skin up to 30%, so patients can no longer worry about flabby and sagging skin after normal liposuction and with the smallness of the Fiber Optic tip, only 0.3 mm., it makes the surgical wound very tiny.

In order to provide "the most premium liposuction technology with reduction in swelling and bruising with the most firm skin outcome," Slim Melt by Slim Lipo combines a cutting-edge American technology with liposuction and the technique that employs Dr. Piya’s art and expertise. Since there is no requirement for recovery following treatment with Slim Melt, it is regarded as a semi-surgical procedure. Patients can resume normal activities right away.

Additionally, the liposuction fiber optic tip is a non-reusable tip, so there is no need to worry about infection as it won't be used again. This is different from conventional liposuction that uses steel rods which, if not 100% cleaned properly, it could lead to a very high risk of infection.”

Slim Melt by Slim Lipo technology, it is superior to general liposuction with the concept of "5S"

‘Slimmer’

Melts fat into oil and is ready to be sucked out immediately

Less blood contaminated

‘Smoother’

The Dual Laser System, dissolving fat and tightening the skin at the same time.

It is safe from wavy skin which is common after other liposuction methods.

‘Safer’

Sterilized laser tips that are disposable after one usage per person are safer

and free of infection. avoid reusing

‘Smaller Wound’

The incision is smaller because it is a liposuction

with a tiny needle only 0.3 mm.

‘Single Treatment’

Only perform the treatment once. Avoid wasting money

and spending too much time.

What’s the BodyLock Younger by J-Plasma+ (Renuvion®)?

“BodyLock Younger by J-Plasma+ (Renuvion®), is another micro laser skin tightening for the neck; it is an alternative to invasive surgery for patients with skin and tissue laxity. This treatment combines helium plasma with radio-frequency energy for the minimally invasive restoration of a more youthful-looking neck.

BodyLock Younger by J-Plasma+ results will begin to show immediately following the procedure and will continue to improve over the following three to six months. Patients can enjoy a smoother and firmer neck for years to come.

The treatment is quick and comfortable because it combines heating and cooling. This process causes less damage to the surrounding tissues, allowing for a more comfortable recovery. Some patients experience minor, temporary bruising and swelling during the first week, but all discomfort can be lessened with over-the-counter pain medications. BodyLock Younger is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, so there will be no scarring or extended downtime.

How does it work?

BodyLock Younger by J-Plasma+ (Renuvion®), skin tightening for the chin & lower jawline combines helium plasma and radio-frequency energy to produce a dual thermal effect that precisely and effectively targets tissue while being gentle on the surface of the skin. Additionally, after the procedure, the helium plasma energy can directly stimulate the formation of collagen under the skin, giving the skin additional firmness and a longer-lasting youthful appearance.

A waveform converts helium into a cold atmospheric plasma—helium is converted into plasma with very little energy, making it the ideal choice for this kind of procedure. By integrating all three types of energies: Cool-CoagTM, Plasma Helium Energy, and Mono Polar Energy with the most recent "new generation" hand-piece, J-Plasma Precise FLEX, functions to emit all three types of energy for youthful, smooth, and firm results. The hand-piece is likewise very little. As a result, there is a lower chance of scarring and keloids because the surgical wound is also small, measuring only 4-5 millimeters.

J-Plasma+ by Renuvion®’s Benefits

Minimally invasive technique

Less discomfort and little negative effects after the surgery

Encourages collagen synthesis Excellent and fast results

A quicker rate of healing for the scars

Suitable for all age and gender groups

PROCESS OF PROCEDURE

The procedure mostly takes place under a local anesthesia .General Anesthesia might be considered depending on patients’ health conditions and treated areas. The doctor fills the treated area of the double chin, or if necessary the area of the so-called “squirrel sacks” with a tumescent numbing solution. With a small incision under the chin, a laser tip is inserted. Slim Lipo treats the area of the double chin and “squirrel sacks. The laser liquefies the fat thus allowing for greater amounts to be suctioned off while being more gentle to the surrounding skin and the subcutaneous areas. Afterwards, the laser is switched to the second program that causes a tightening of the skin. The treated area of the second chin as well as excessive fat in the areas of the lower jaw and “squirrel sacks” are permanently rid off fat. Then, through same incision, the hand-piece of J-Plasma Precise FLEX is inserted. It administers the plasma energy and simultaneously heats and cools the neck tissues for precise and safe treatment. The heating of the tissue stimulates collagen production, which causes them to contract and tighten. The procedure lasts about one to two hours, depending on problems of each cases.

As such, we get to know you on a personal level during your initial consultation and throughout the treatment process. We evaluate the condition of your skin and learn as much as we can about you, to ensure we resolve your issue in the most effective way possible. Depending on what we learn, we may recommend a single treatment option or a more involved, multi-step regimen to ensure optimal results. Regardless of the treatment we ultimately decide on, you can be assured that it will be perfectly tailored to your needs, ensuring an optimal and long-lasting outcome.

Author:

Dr. Piya Rungruxsiri, MD, or Dr. Piya at Nida Esth’ International

A Board-certified General Surgeon & Plastic Surgeon from Thai Medical Council

Membership:

Member of Thai Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Thailand

Member of American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons

Member of International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery ( ISAP )

Education:

Doctor of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University , Bangkok, Thailand

Board of General Surgery, Chulalongkorn University Hospital ,Bangkok, Thailand

Board of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Chulalongkorn University Hospital ,Bangkok, Thailand

Contact for more information at

Tel: +662-252-2121, +662-251-2552

Line Official Account: @Nida_Esth

WhatsApp: +66859665333

Website: www.nidaskincosmetic.com/en/home , www.nida-Esth.com

E-mail: info@nida-esth.com

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/F9wj9fby2z52

You can also follow the news and various privileges of Nida Esth' Medical Centre at

Facebook: Dr. Nida Nida Esth’.

Instagram: Nidaesthcenter

Tiktok: Nida_Esth

Youtube : Nida Esth Medical Center Channel