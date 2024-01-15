Thai Oil to shut crude unit for repairs at Sri Racha refinery: sources

Thai Oil’s refinery in Sri Racha, Chon Buri. (Photo supplied)

SINGAPORE: Thai Oil is planning to shut one of the three crude distillation units (CDU) at its Sri Racha refinery complex later on Monday for repairs after production issues cropped up early last week, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The repairs will likely take around two weeks, one of the two sources said.

The CDU, the largest among the three units, has the capacity to process 165,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Thai Oil operates a 275,000-bpd refinery near Laem Chabang Port in Sri Racha, Chon Buri.