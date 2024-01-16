Renewable incentives to be boosted

The Industry Ministry plans to revise investment incentive packages for companies in the RE100 group to better attract investors and serve new investment in the country.

Several hundred companies worldwide have joined RE100, a global renewable energy initiative that commits its members to using 100% renewable energy.

RE100 is in line with Thailand's plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions to build a low-carbon society by 2050, said Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul.

"Authorities will discuss how to promote RE100 in Thailand because Thai and foreign investors are interested in clean energy, which is a global trend," she said.

In 2021, then prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference that Thailand would be more serious in dealing with climate change, striving to reach carbon neutrality, a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, by 2050, along with a net-zero target, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption, by 2065.

Clean energy development must go together with the country's investment promotion.

Thailand is focusing on 12 targeted S-curve industries, including new-generation cars, notably electric vehicles, smart electronics and medical equipment.

The industries will be developed in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which covers Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao. The government wants to make the EEC the country's high-tech industrial hub.

"These industries have a high potential to grow in the future and most of them need renewable energy to support their manufacturing," said Ms Pimphattra

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) will play an important role in helping facilitate and boost investment.

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the IEAT, said his agency will develop new industrial areas and organise roadshows to introduce Thailand and its investment policies to prospective investors.

"The IEAT set a target to boost investment which must contribute 27% to the country's GDP by 2026," he said.