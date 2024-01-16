Cabinet approves diesel tax cut, fiscal budget

An attendant grabs a nozzle from a fuel dispenser at a petrol station in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a diesel tax cut for three months to April and a 3.6 trillion baht (US$102.53 billion) budget plan for the fiscal year 2025, a deputy finance minister said.

The tax will be cut by 1 baht ($0.03) per litre to support diesel prices to help reduce living costs, Julapun Amornvivat told reporters, adding the move would cost the government 6 billion baht in lost revenue.

He said the government's 500 billion-baht digital handout plan would still be rolled out within the timeframe for May, and the scheme would not be reduced or financed by a fiscal budget, as reported by some local media.