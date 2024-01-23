TAT targets B7bn revenue for Ranong

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set its sights on increasing the tourism revenue of Ranong province to 7 billion baht this year, up from 6.72 billion baht in 2023.

This would be achieved by increasing the proportion of international tourists to 15% of the total number of visitors following a sharp decline in international tourists last year.

According to TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Ranong, which is a second-tier city, drew 1.45 million tourists last year, numbering 51,432 foreigners and 1.4 million Thai visitors.

This year's goal for the number of tourists has been set at no lower than that of 2023, but a key focus is to increase the proportion of foreign visitors to 15% of the total from 3.5% of the total last year to boost revenue, she said.

"In 2023, Ranong was a province where the number of tourists exceeded the target by more than 100% or on par with 2019, which was the best year before the Covid-19 pandemic," she said. "However, it was observed that the number of international tourists fell to 51,432 in 2023, from 282,322 in 2019, due to the reduction in incoming flights to Ranong from 4-5 flights per day to only 1-1.5 flights per day."

Therefore, TAT plans to address the issue by increasing flights and coordinating with the Transport Ministry. Simultaneously, the private sector in Ranong province would propose this to the mobile cabinet meeting set to be held today in Ranong.

Additionally, TAT has established tourist routes connecting the provinces on the Andaman Sea side and the Gulf of Thailand to Ranong. These routes include connections travelling from Phuket and Phang Nga to Ranong, and from Ranong to Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan, following the Thailand Land Riviera route.

According to the TAT governor, foreign tourists who visit Ranong are mainly groups from distant markets such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK, the US, Italy, Canada, and some Asian markets such as China and Malaysia.

These tourists are attracted to the nature and community-based tourism highlights.

TAT also aims to tap into new markets in the Middle East, whose travellers favour green and serene tourism, which aligns with Ranong's climate of eight months of rain and four months of sunshine, especially attracting visitors from Saudi Arabia with high purchasing power, extended stays of 19-20 days and spending of up to 99,000 baht per person per visit. With upcoming direct flights from Saudia Airlines and Riyadh Air to Phuket, tourists from Saudi Arabia are expected to extend their stays in Ranong.