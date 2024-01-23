GDP growth projection downgraded to 2.8%

Customers and delivery workers order food from pavement vendors on Banthat Thong Road, Bangkok, on Jan 19, 2024. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Thai economy is expected to grow 2.8% this year, a sharp downgrade from a previous projection of 3.2%, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth last year is seen at 1.8%, down from 2.7% seen earlier.

Foreign tourist arrivals in 2024 are forecast at 33.5 million, a decline from a previous expectation of 34.5 million.

Exports are expected to grow 4.2% this year from a previous forecast of 4.4%. Last year's exports were projected to contract 1.5%.

The economy is expected to grow faster than last year due to higher exports, services and tourism arrivals, the statement said.