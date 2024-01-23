GDP growth fell in 2023, piling rate-cut pressure

Tourists visit Wat Phra Kaew, commonly known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's economic recovery lost momentum last year and missed official forecasts, according to a government spokesman Chai Wacharonke, potentially piling pressure on the central bank to pivot to early easing.

The Thai economy grew 1.8% last year, down from 2.6% in 2022, Mr Chai said on Tuesday, citing estimates from Finance Ministry's FPO due to be released Wednesday.

That is below the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) projection of 3.6% made earlier last year, Mr Chai said in a statement to reporters given through LINE mobile application. In November, the central bank further slashed its gross domestic product growth estimate to 2.4%.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin and his advisers may use the latest GDP estimate to buttress their claim that the economy is in crisis and revive a push for lower interest rates. The premier earlier this month said the decade-high interest rate amid a string of negative inflation readings was hurting the economy.

The central bank's next rate meeting is on Feb 7. The official GDP data will be released by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on Feb 19.

The economic slowdown last year was mainly due to a contraction in manufacturing, according to the FPO's statement Mr Chai shared with reporters. The office estimated exports to have contracted 1.5% in 2023.

GDP growth is forecast to accelerate to 2.8% this year, supported by exports and tourism, the office said.