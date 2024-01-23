Hotel group Minor says bookings up 20-30%

Chairman Bill Heinecke says room rates and airfares will remain high in 2024

The Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle in Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai is one of the luxury properties operated by Minor International in Thailand.

Minor International Plc, the country’s largest hotel operator, ended 2023 on a strong note and is seeing bookings in Thailand in the first two months of 2024 up 20-30% from last year, according to chairman Bill Heinecke.

Tourism spending in 2024 in Thailand is expected to be higher than in previous years and room rates and airfares would remain high as travel recovers, Mr Heinecke told reporters on Tuesday.

SET-listed Minor has a portfolio of more than 530 hotels globally, with Thailand contributing about 11% of its total revenue.

Tourism is a key driver of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy. This year the government is forecasting 33.5 million foreign arrivals.

It has a rolled out several measures to draw in more visitors, including waiving visas for Chinese tourists, cutting taxes on alcohol and extending the opening hours of nightclubs and bars.

Thailand had 28 million foreign visitors last year, who spent 1.2 trillion baht, government data showed. That compares with a record of 39.9 million arrivals generating 1.91 trillion baht in pre-pandemic 2019.