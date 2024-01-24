Cabinet okays 18 southern projects

Tourists walk past black waste water at Karon beach in Phuket. (Courtesy of Phuket Info Center Facebook Page)

The mobile cabinet on Tuesday approved 18 new development projects with a total budget of 552 million baht for six southern provinces on the Andaman Coast.

Speaking after the mobile cabinet meeting in Ranong on Tuesday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the cabinet approved the proposals of the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee handling the southern provinces on the Andaman Coast, which comprises Krabi, Trang, Phangnga, Phuket, Ranong and Satun.

Spending is allocated from the central budget's emergency and urgent expenditure reserve for fiscal 2023.

Thirteen of the projects were proposed by the government sector with a combined budget of 350 million baht, while five projects were put forward by the private sector worth 202 million baht.

Government projects include the Community Marina Project to promote trade and tourism along the Andaman Coast; improvement of landfill areas for waste disposal in Phuket; construction of Bang Yai Dam, Phase 2 in Phuket; and tourism development focusing on medical emergency services in Krabi.

Other key projects are an initiative to transform Trang province into a creative food city; a smart port project in Phangnga; road improvement and public utilities system enhancement in Ranong; improvement of the comprehensive waste management centre with a complete waste recycling system; and establishment of a floating boat pier at Pramong Beach, Koh Lipe, Tarutao National Park.

Projects proposed by the private sector comprise the renovation of Koh Yao in Phangnga; expansion of the water distribution system at Tambon Sri Sunthon, Thalang district in Phuket; development of a learning centre about dugongs and endangered marine animals in Trang; improvement of the Ranong-Koh Song boat pier for tourism and travel in Ranong; and cultural and community-based tourism infrastructure development in Satun.