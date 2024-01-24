Srettha vows to push Land Bridge project

Mr Srettha visits Laem Son National Park in Ranong province on Monday as part of a meeting for the Land Bridge project that aims to connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea.

Despite mounting criticism, the government says it is committed to moving ahead with plans to convince foreign investors to shell out for its Land Bridge megaproject, while pledging to emphasise the environmental impact, particularly in headwater areas, as a top priority.

Speaking after a mobile cabinet meeting in Ranong, spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the government will continue to invite foreign investors to take part in the project after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin showcased the scheme at three international events: the Apec Summit in San Francisco, the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit in Japan and the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mr Chai said the project is in the presentation stage, which involves providing studies to investors and ensuring mutual understanding. The government plans to invite global experts in port management and logistics systems to participate in the investment, he said.

"The government's study on the project found it has the potential to become the region's strategic transport hub. Investors will decide for themselves whether investment is worthwhile," said Mr Chai.

Regarding the environmental impact, especially in the Level 1A head watershed area in the Phato basin of Chumphon province, he said additional studies will be conducted.

The Transport Ministry already conducted preliminary research and indicated the project's viability, said Mr Chai.

In-depth environmental studies will be undertaken when the government moves forward with implementation, he said.

"Mr Srettha emphasised that despite the significant economic benefits of the Land Bridge project, any potential impact on the public will be carefully addressed and adequately compensated to prevent harm to citizens," said Mr Chai.

Responding to questions about whether information provided to investors has been adequate, he said dozens of companies attending roadshows for the project have not raised questions about the depth of information.

The media, both in the US and Europe, has not criticised the Thai government for insufficient information, said Mr Chai.

Dubai World, a large multinational company, is interested in investing in and observing the potential construction site for the Land Bridge project, he said.

In a related development, Mr Chai said the prime minister ordered many state agencies to undertake comprehensive improvements to infrastructure, including ports and roads in Ranong, as he observed that ports and various infrastructure in the province appear deteriorated and outdated.

The premier instructed them to come up with urgent proposals to develop these projects to enhance readiness and modernise provinces, aligning with the government's tourism policy, he said.