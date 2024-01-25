IBM Thailand names new leader

Anothai Wettayakorn, a 30-year tech veteran is the new managing director and technology leader of IBM Thailand.

IBM Thailand has appointed Anothai Wettayakorn as its new managing director and technology leader to drive business growth in the new AI-led transformation era.

Mr Anothai, who has 30 years of industry experience, is the second leader who is not an IBM veteran, after Patama Chanataruk. Most IBM Thailand leaders have been recruited from its internal management. Ms Patama joined the company from Microsoft and Mr Anothai came from Dell.

Mr Anothai is a former vice-president of Dell Technologies, overseeing operations in 28 in Asian emerging markets. He was the first Thai to hold that post at Dell. He previously held leadership roles at Dell Indochina and was the managing director of Dell Thailand, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s customer base and strengthening its position as a leading IT vendor. He also worked with Compaq Computer, HP and the SVOA Group.

“Thailand holds enormous potential and opportunities for businesses,” said Catherine Lian, general manager and technology leader for IBM Asean. “Mr Anothai will play a key role in driving IBM’s strategic investment and collaboration across government, businesses, the partner ecosystem, academics and developers to help Thailand realise the value of digital economy, underpinned by hybrid cloud and AI.”

“IBM is ready to reinforce Thai businesses with our top-notch digital talent pool, while also building a future-ready workforce with skills needed for the success of Thailand’s digital future,” said Mr Anothai.

Mr Anothai succeeds Sawat Asdaron, who has taken on an expanded role as managing partner with IBM Consulting for Thailand and Vietnam.