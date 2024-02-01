TV dramas promote Thai products

Mr Phumtham, centre, greets the fan club of Phakphum 'Mile' Romsaithong and Nattawin 'Apo' Wattanagitiphat, famous Y Series actors, as part of the promotion.

The Commerce Ministry has teamed up with Be On Cloud, a company known for producing popular Boys Love or Y Series TV dramas, to promote Thai products and services to the global market.

Under the collaboration, the ministry is using two Y Series heart-throbs -- Phakphum "Mile" Romsaithong and Nattawin "Apo" Wattanagitiphat -- who boast a significant fan base in China, South Korea and Japan.

They are meant to act as influencers, promoting Thai products, cuisine and tourist destinations.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the partnership provides an opportunity for well-known actors to promote Thai products and brands to a global fan base.

Be On Cloud is expected to support Thai products and food in its series, similar to how Korean series incorporate Korean products and food, hoping to spark interest among viewers to try what they see, said Mr Phumtham.

He said the effort should help various products from Thai entrepreneurs, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that sell clothes and costumes actors wear in scenes, as well as manufacturers of lifestyle products.

During the filming process, if a shooting location is in a provincial area, the company will endeavour to use local products, especially SME products, from that province.

This can help distribute income to the community and fans of the series may want to travel to these locations, similar to how Thais travel to explore places featured in Korean dramas, said Mr Phumtham.

"The collaboration with Be On Cloud is just the beginning. The ministry is ready to partner with film and series producers and other companies in the digital content industry to collectively promote Thai products and services globally, including Thai restaurants," he said.

"This initiative aims to create Thai soft power that will influence consumer perceptions in various countries, encouraging them to use Thai products and services, experience Thai cuisine, and visit Thailand. This is a way to promote Thai products around the world, following the 'Local to Global' approach, and it generates income for Thais."

Mr Phumtham said the ministry set a target to raise at least 9 billion baht from export revenue for films, TV series and digital content this year, an increase from 8.4 billion last year.

Y Series are estimated to generate around 2 billion baht in export revenue, up from 1 billion last year.