BTS train operator likely to retain bus feeder service

A BRT bus in service on Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Road (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Bangkok Mass Transit System plc (BTSC) proposed the lowest quotation of the two bidders vying for a five-year-long concession of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the bus feeder service for its BTS electric railway.

BTSC quoted a price of 465 millilon baht to operate the BRT service for five years while the other contender, Thai Smile, came up with 488 million baht, said Deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon, referring to the price bidding on Friday last week.

According to Mr Wisasnu, a bid evaluation committee of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will check the details of BTSC's bid. If the details meet BMA's conditions, the two parties will sign a contract for the concession right away.

The bid winner is required to deploy at least 23 electric and air-conditioned buses and start the service under the new concession in July this year.

Under the new contract, BRT buses will have doors on both sides so that they can pick up passengers at both BRT bus stops on road islands and at conventional bus stops on the left side of the road.

Their route will be extended slightly on Sathon Road to reach the intersection between Sathon and Rama IV roads to pick up commuters at big office buildings in inner-Bangkok business areas.

The service will emphasise more frequent buses so that commuters will not have to wait too long.

BTSC held the previous BRT concession that expired at the end of August last year. Pending the new concession, the BMA pays it to maintain the service.

Under the previous concession, BRT collected a 15-baht fare from 9,000-10,000 passengers a day, while BTSC got its revenue from advertising fees.

The BRT route stretches 16 kilometres from Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Road to the Ratchada-Ratchaphruek intersection, allowing passengers to connect to the BTS at Chong Nonsi and Talat Phlu stations.