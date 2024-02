Thai Lunar New Year spending seen at 4-year high: survey

A lantern festival welcomes the Lunar New Year at Dharma Katanyu Foundation, also known as the Xian Loh Tai Tian Gong shrine in soi Thessaban Bangpu 65 in Samut Prakan’s Muang district on Saturday. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thailand's consumer spending over the Lunar New Year period could rise 10% to 50 billion baht a 4-year high, helped by recovery in tourism and the economy, a survey showed on Monday.

The estimated spending compares with 45 billion baht last year, according to the survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.