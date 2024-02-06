Move to tap into Blue Flag outlets

The Internal Trade Department is partnering with Thailand Post to utilise the country's network of Blue Flag (Thong Fah) low-priced stores to serve as drop-off points for goods from farmers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the public.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the department, said the department held talks with Thailand Post and is working on the details regarding Thong Fah stores becoming drop-off points where farmers, SMEs, and the public can take their products before Thailand Post collects them and then delivers them. The project details will be finalised as soon as possible, he said.

"We are assessing the readiness of Thong Fah stores and identifying suitable locations to serve as central points for receiving products for Thailand Post. Based on our preliminarily assessments, there are many stores ready to participate, but we need to carefully consider the readiness of both the stores and the postal service. We anticipate starting the project soon," Mr Wattanasak said.

There are 140,000 Thong Fah stores of various sizes operating nationwide.

He said the benefits of the project include providing convenience for farmers, SMEs engaged in online trade, and the public who can drop off products they are selling or want to have delivered at Thong Fah stores, with the expense being similar to dispatching items via the post office.

However, this project provides added convenience, as the producers won't have to travel to the post office, which could be located far away from them in some parts of the country. At the same time, Thong Fah stores would be able to earn additional income for providing this service in addition to their regular product sales, Mr Wattanasak noted.

"This collaboration between the department and Thailand Post aligns with Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai's policy of reducing expenses, increasing income, and expanding opportunities for Thong Fah stores. It also aims to assist farmers, small business owners, and SMEs in finding new avenues through which they can conduct their business.