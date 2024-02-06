SET board names PM's adviser as new chairman

New SET board chairman Pichai Chunhavajira also serves as chairman of Bangkchak Corp.

Pichai Chunhavajira, an adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, has been elected as the 18th chairman of the Stock of Thailand (SET) board, succeeding Prasarn Trairatvorakul who has completed his term.

The SET Board of Governors endorsed Mr Pichai’s appointment at its meeting on Wednesday and also elected Pichet Sithi-Amnuai, president of Bualuang Securities, as vice-chairman for another term. Each will have a three-year term, effective from Feb 5, 2024.

The holder of a a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (accounting) from Thammasat University, Mr Pichai earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He has also received an honorary doctorate in Accounting from Thammasat University, and honorary doctorates in financial management from Mahasarakham University and Sripatum University.

Mr Pichai has previously served as a Bank of Thailand board member and president of the Federation of Accounting Professions under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King. Currently, he holds directorships at various corporations, including chairman of Bangchak Corp, and serves as an adviser to the prime minister and the Board of Investment.

Mr Pichet is a vice-chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations and chairman of the Association of Thai Securities Companies.

The SET board now consists of Mr Pichai, Mr Pichet and Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, Kittipong Kittayarak, Komkrit Kietduriyakul, Rawin Boonyanusasna, Sopawadee Lertmanaschai, Supachoke Supabundit, Thiti Tantikulanan, ML Thongmakut Thongyai, and SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai.