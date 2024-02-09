AIS offers usage tweaks via country's 'first living network'

Advanced Info Service (AIS), the largest mobile operator by revenue, has launched what it calls the country's "first living network" that enables customers to control and design usage according to their lifestyle needs.

The move is part of the company's efforts to become a cognitive tech company, aiming to elevate the capabilities of its intelligence infrastructure, said Saran Phaloprakarn, AIS's head of mobile and consumer products.

The living network concept was developed based on understanding the usage needs of customers in different groups and at varying times, he said.

Mr Saran said AIS 5G device users can access the myAIS application and select myNetwork, enabling various functions such as 5G Mode that allow the user to adjust usage modes and select packages according to their needs.

For example, "Boost Mode" offers high-speed 5G usage in built-up areas or when viewing HD movies, "Game Mode" allows for stable network gaming, and "Live Mode" is for seamless live-streaming.

The service includes intelligence on the broadband-like "Fibre Mode", in which users can adjust the usage mode according to their needs.

Features such as Toggle Speed enable users to adjust internet download/upload speeds, while Speed Boost allows users to increase home internet speeds with on-demand supplementary packages.

An interactive map provides real-time insights into mobile internet signal quality and notifies customers of any usage limitations, while offering recommendations for utilising mobile network internet and resolving, reporting and tracking broadband issues via the "Fix and Track Cases" smart troubleshooting system.

Mr Saran said users who adopt any mode within the living network infrastructure are charged a top-up tariff of 49 baht for 5 gigabytes of bandwidth for a three-hour period.

Users can only use one mode at a time. When choosing another mode, the customer must exit the original mode, he said.

Mr Saran said the living network would not affect the network quality for other customers in the same area because the company caps the number of adoptions in terms of the coverage radius of each cell site to maintain network quality for all users.

In addition, AIS introduced smart devices at Thailand Mobile Expo 2024 such as gaming phones from partner brands, including the ROG Phone 8 Series and RedMagic 9 Pro.

The expo is being held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The event opened yesterday and continues through Sunday.