Central Pattana secures spot on sustainability listings

Ms Wallaya says Central Pattana made the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the sixth consecutive year.

Central Pattana Plc is highlighting its leadership as a globally sustainable organisation after being listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for real estate management and development as well as S&P Global's "The Sustainability Yearbook 2024".

The company was listed as a member of DJSI World for the sixth consecutive year, DJSI Emerging Markets for 10 consecutive years, and the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for six consecutive years.

"Central Pattana is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the highest corporate value in the real estate category and continues to be selected for the DJSI," said Wallaya Chirathivat, president and chief executive.

"We are proud to represent Thailand with this international recognition and aim to be part of the global community driving sustainability in all aspects."

Ms Wallaya said this year Central Pattana is listed as the top-ranked DJSI member globally in the real estate management and development sector.

"This reinforces the strengths of our company -- adhering to environmental, social, and corporate governance [ESG] principles in our business management and the success of our 'The Ecosystem for All' business model," she said.

Ms Wallaya said ESG principles not only strengthen its shopping mall business, but also community malls, residences, office buildings and hotels nationwide.

"We are developing each aspect to ensure they are connected to create 'Seamless Synergy', linking with business partners, people, community, society and the environment," she said.

"In our vision of 'Imagining Better Futures for All', Central Pattana places great importance on the term better futures, which means the sustainability of people's quality of life.

"In the role of 'place maker', we are committed to developing real estate projects in both major and secondary cities to help distribute income and reduce inequality, while creating multiple impacts that contribute to the economy and progress of our country -- a mission we've upheld for the past 44 years."