More unique Thai crops to be added to GI list in 2024

The Commerce Ministry wants to increase the geographical indication (GI) product list by another 20 items this year, aiming to boost sales from GI products to 60 billion baht in 2024.

According to Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang, this year the ministry will focus on improving the competitiveness of the agricultural sector by promoting GI as a tool to add value to crops that have geographical or cultural significance. This should lead to job creation and income generation for Thai farmers, he said.

The ministry plans to increase the number of GI-registered products by 20, from 198.

The focus will be on promoting agricultural products for use both as raw materials and as items that can be transformed into finished goods, said Mr Napintorn. Last year GI sales amounted to 50 billion baht and in 2024 the target is 60 billion, he said.

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, director-general of the Intellectual Property Department, said the latest GI registration includes the Tak avocado, which is the fourth GI product for the province, following Tak granite mortar, Pae Jor Khaew Maesod bean, and Hom Thong Phob Phra banana.

The avocado, cultivated in the mountainous areas of Tak province, benefits from proximity to the Ping River, Wang River, Mae Klong River, Moei River, Wang Chao Canal and Mae La Mao Creek. This ensures year-round water for cultivation, combined with fertile soil that allows proper drainage, absorption and essential nutrient content.

The growth conditions result in the avocado having a unique sticky texture, rich taste and aromatic scent, distinguishing it as a standout product, he said.

"After obtaining GI registration, the department plans to establish quality control systems, support continuous marketing channels, and create added value for the products. This involves providing knowledge to producers, entrepreneurs, and relevant local entities, with a focus on direct collaboration with those involved in GI product production," said Mr Vuttikrai. "The department will also consider product and area selection based on in-depth data surveys for each province, including those that have not received promotional support in the past year, and assess the potential for registering new GIs."