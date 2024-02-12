Carabao recognised for sustainable practices

Mr Sathien says securing a listing for sustainability is a source of pride.

Carabao Group has secured a position in "The Sustainability Yearbook 2024", which recognises enterprises globally for outstanding sustainable business practices.

The achievement underscores the group's "World Class Product, World Class Brand" vision, showcasing comprehensive sustainable management across all dimensions, encompassing environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), said the company.

Carabao stood out as a top-performing company, achieving scores within the top 15% among its peer industry sector globally.

More than 9,400 companies participated in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in 2023.

"Securing a position among world-class sustainable businesses in the Sustainability Yearbook is a source of pride, reaffirming Carabao Group's commitment to our vision," said Sathien Sathientham, chief executive of Carabao Group.

"I extend my gratitude to all the employees who actively contributed, collaborated, and played a role in this achievement. Moving forward, we are dedicated to propelling Carabao Group towards robust and sustainable growth, aiming to catalyse positive transformations in the economy, society and the environment."

The yearbook is a globally accepted and investor-trusted sustainability report, he said.

The rigorous evaluation criteria employed by the S&P CSA covers ESG and economic dimensions.

In the 2023 assessment, the S&P modified the questions and added more insightful topics.

Attaining a position in the Sustainability Yearbook marks another significant milestone for Carabao Group, highlighting the firm's dedication to fostering business growth aligned with sustainability, said Mr Sathien.

He said the group's vision is to: "contribute to shaping a society of opportunities for a better life".