THAI confirms order for 45 Boeing jets

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen at a Thai Airways hangar in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Thai Airways International confirmed on Wednesday that it had placed an order with Boeing for at least 45 aircraft, giving the US planemaker a much-needed boost as it grapples with intense scrutiny following an accident on an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year.

THAI, emerging from a major restructuring, said its order includes an option to purchase more jets. The new aircraft will be added to the fleet between 2027 and 2033 and the deal will not affect ongoing repayment plans under its debt rehabilitation process, it said in a statement.

“The long-term aircraft acquisition plan is crucial for replacing gradually expiring leased and ageing aircraft,” it said

General Electric, which typically makes engines for widebody aircraft including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, will power the jets.

Boeing was expected to win the order after a rival offer by Airbus was thwarted by a disagreement on engine pricing with Rolls-Royce, which drew a rare public rebuke from THAI chief executive officer Chai Eamsiri.

The total value of the aircraft deal was not disclosed. Options could potentially boost the size of the order to 80 jets, Reuters reported earlier.

The deal adds to a growing order book for Boeing, which has recently locked in deals for 150 Max jets from Akasa Air of India. Meanwhile, Airbus has won an order for twenty A350-100s from US-based Delta Air Linesand another eleven A350-900s from Ethiopian Airlines.

Boeing is still mired in the fallout of an Alaska Airlines jet suffering a panel blowout in early January. That resulted in the temporary grounding of more than 170 Max 9 jets and has heaped scrutiny on the manufacturing practices and quality control of the company and its subcontractors.

Boeing, under close supervision of US aviation regulators, said this month that it plans to build its 737 Max aircraft at a slower pace during the first half.

THAI said it would release more details of the order and the engine selection at next week’s Singapore Air Show.

A recovery in tourism has bolstered the carrier’s business, with the company reporting a fourth straight quarterly profit in November. It plans to exit its rehabilitation plan this year.