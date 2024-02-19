Thai 2023 GDP expands at 1.9%, slower than expected

People shop at a market in Bangkok on Oct 2, 2023. Thailand's gross domestic product expanded by 1.9% last year, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.9% in 2023, the National Social and Economic Development Council (NESDC) said on Monday, as higher tourist numbers and private consumption were undercut by falls in manufacturing and public spending.

The weaker-than-expected growth raises the case for an interest rate cut at the Bank of Thailand's next policy review on April 10, after it left the key rate steady at 2.50%, the highest in more than a decade, in a split vote. Two dissenters favoured a rate reduction.

Growth in 2024 was expected at 2.2-3.2%, lower than the 2.7%-3.7% projection provided by the agency in November.

NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan told a press conference that fourth quarter GDP was up 1.7% versus a 2.5% expansion forecast in a Reuters poll.