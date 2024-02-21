Top digital marketing trends

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram apps are seen on a smartphone in this image. Google reported last year that around 40% of members of Gen Z use TikTok and Instagram for searches. (Photo: Reuters)

Social media search optimisation, privacy marketing and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) are among the top trends in digital marketing, according to media agency Mindshare Thailand.

"2024 will be an exciting year for consumers and marketers alike, as various brands will learn and utilise AI extensively," said Bhidak Indraduta, managing director of Mindshare Thailand.

Mr Bhidak said marketers have long optimised their websites and content to rank higher on search engine platforms and now they also see the rising trend of social media search optimisation to upgrade a brand's visibility.

Last year Google, the top search engine, reported that around 40% of members of Gen Z use TikTok and Instagram for searches.

He said AI will be a top data privacy trend this year with the rise of generative AI models such as ChatGPT-4. AI technology is going to advance exponentially over the next couple of years.

Brands will also need to give customers more control over their data which is a form of privacy marketing, he added.

Mr Bhidak also sees the trend of responsible AI. AI has opened up unforeseen and immense potential for digital marketers.

This technology makes everything faster and more available, but also requires a greater degree of consideration. In 2024, AI-based marketing needs to be bold, collaborative and responsible, he said.

Meanwhile, sustainability and purpose-driven marketing strategies are crucial as environmental concerns continue to take centre stage and consumers increasingly seek brands that align with their values.

"Brands that embody and communicate commitment to sustainability will be able to attract and retain their customer base. This also drives the rise of green media and the development of new sustainability metrics will also be an important trend in this year."

Mr Bhidak cited a survey entitled "Source: #ID Culture, Automated Life (Mindshare Global Tracker Survey, Wave 3, 2023 – 12 markets)" which found that people want to use AI tech to improve their lives.

The report found that 51% of consumers would like to automate everyday tasks and chores to have more free time and 52% are happy to simplify their online shopping experience to get everything in one place.

It found that 57% would like to have a personalised experience in physical stores and 41% are prepared to share their personal data with brands for greater convenience when shopping.

Meanwhile, 72% enjoy going to physical stores to see and touch the products that they want to buy and 69% prefer human engagement with brands rather than chatbots or automated websites.

"Brands need to find the right balance by integrating efficiency and personalisation with the human touch for deeper emotional connections," Mr Bhidak said.

He added that brands should also provide consumers with the control to decide their automated experiences by using user-friendly technologies, so consumers can feel empowered.

The goal is to differentiate brands, build trust and adapt to customers' preferences, creating a well-rounded experience that goes above and beyond automated interactions, Mr Bhidak said.