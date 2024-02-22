PM outlines his vision for Thailand's development

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin shares his plans for the economy, onstage at the "Thailand Vision" meeting at Government House on Thursday morning. (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday outlined his plans to boost the national economy, with key policies including tourism promotion and allowing alcohol at concerts by world-renowned artists.

The prime minister was speaking from a stage at the "Thailand Vision" meeting at Government House, moving about and gesturing without using a podium. The event was attended by key government figures and provincial governors, and Mr Srettha's address was broadcast live by NBT television.

Mr Srettha started with his vision for tourism. He foresaw tremendous growth over the next four years.

He promised to upgrade second-tier provinces to primary tourist destinations. He mentioned Nong Bua Lam Phu, Mukdahan, Ranong, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Nan provinces.

"At Nan, there is an airport but there is no lighting. Travelling there is not possible at night. There is no immigration service. I will promote Nan as a World Heritage site," Mr Srettha said.

He also mentioned efforts to promote "soft power" features. Muay Thai, for example, could generate national revenue through overseas training camps and the sale of boxing gear.

In addition, the government would organise world-class concerts to attract visitors and would amend regulations to allow concert-goers to drink alcohol, the prime minister said. Drinking at concerts was a lifestyle choice for international travellers, he said.

The government would implement numerous policies to promote Thailand as a key destination for global travellers, the prime minister said. Visa-free entry for tourists was one such policy.

"Thailand has high potential and the government will make Thailand the homestay choice of global travellers," Mr Srettha said.

The prime minister also said the government would promote medical services for international travellers. This would include removing obstacles preventing visitors from Kenya and Saudi Arabia claiming on health insurance for treatment in Thailand, he said.

The government would also increase the number of new doctors to better serve patient demand.

The prime minister promised to raise farmers' incomes. He cited precision fertiliser use, soil improvement and water management as examples to achieve this, and mentioned a plan to develop Thailand as a global food source.

Brunei and Malaysia were interested in building halal food factories in the far South if peace is restored there, Mr Srettha said.

The prime minister promised to develop one-stop services for the export of agricultural products.

Aviation is a key area to boost national economy, Mr Srettha said. The government would improve immigration processes and private jet facilities.

The automotive industry is another pillar for economic development, the prime minister said. The government would create supply chains for the production of electric vehicles, to turn Thailand into an EV production hub. It would also pave the way for Japanese auto manufacturers to shift from internal combustion vehicles to EVs, Mr Srettha said. The government would try to attract auto makers from other regions to build factories here.

The prime minister shared his vision for Thailand to become a centre for technological and digital operations.

He said there were about 300,000 software developers in the country. If the government could attract international technology companies to develop projects here, they could earn six or seven-digit monthly salaries, because these companies could afford to pay that much.

The prime minister also said the government would pass laws relating to digital assets and develop a market for carbon credits. Sale of these credits would bring in more revenue.