Travel service Klook Lounge opens at CentralWorld

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer for Central Pattana, centre, and Mr Yong, right, introduce Klook Lounge, which is located at CentralWorld.

Asia's leading travel service platform Klook has partnered with Central Pattana to enhance travel experiences with the opening of Klook Lounge.

Located at CentralWorld, the exclusive lounge provides tourists with comprehensive travel services.

"We're thrilled to continue growing our partnership with Central Pattana as Thailand accelerates its next stage of tourism growth," said Marcus Yong, vice-president of global marketing at Klook.

"Our partnership promises to elevate the customer journey, seamlessly blending online excellence with the heartwarming touch of Thai hospitality. As we welcome tourists to Thailand, the Klook Lounge serves as an inviting space for customers to discover and experience the best of Bangkok."

Klook and Central Pattana first collaborated in 2022 to drive inbound tourism to Thailand, and have continued the momentum to support Thailand's growing traveller volume through marketing initiatives and campaigns.

Klook and Central Pattana launched Klook Lounge on Jan 1, 2024. The lounge serves as a pick-up point for JR Passes, BTS tickets and Travel Sim cards for customers who reserve through the Klook app.

The venue is also a lounge for foreign customers who purchase tours such as a Bangkok Day Trip Package, an Ayutthaya Day Trip Package or a Safari World Package.