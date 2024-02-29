Boon for the South as Muji opens branch at Central Hatyai

Muji Central Hatyai is located on the first floor of the mall.

Central Hatyai has collaborated with globally renowned Japanese lifestyle brand Muji to open the 35th Muji branch in the country and first in southern Thailand.

The store is located on the first floor of Central Hatyai mall, a prime location in the city of Hat Yai, which is convenient for residents of neighbouring provinces.

"Songkhla province is the largest economy in southern Thailand, with a gross provincial product of 243 million baht and an average annual income per person of 145,000 baht," said Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of Central Pattana Plc (CPN).

With a population of 1.43 million, the province is the 14th largest economy nationwide, while Hat Yai is the most prominent city in the South.

Mr Nattakit said Songkhla is a key player in Thai-Malaysian border trade, solidifying its position as the region's economic hub.

"The introduction of the first Muji store in southern Thailand at Central Hatyai underscores the city's potential as a prominent landmark for both Thai and international tourists, especially those from Malaysia," he said.

Muji Central Hatyai embodies Muji's original concept -- simple, natural and infused with a touch of Japanese culture, creating a warm atmosphere.

The store showcases more than 3,000 Muji products, providing a diverse selection for consumers.

The store sells clothing and apparel, home and furniture items, stationery and office products, and has a health and beauty section as well as the "Muji-to-go" area for travel enthusiasts.

The snack and ready-to-eat food section is for those craving delicious Japanese snacks, such as baumkuchen cake, chocolate-covered strawberries, dorayaki pancakes and dried herring.

There is also a Muji Coffee Corner, serving coffee and other beverages, starting from 60 baht a cup.