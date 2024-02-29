Thailand records current account deficit of $200 million

Thailand recorded a current account deficit of US$0.2 billion in January, after a surplus of $2.1 billion in the previous month, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Thursday.

Economic activity in January improved from the previous month due to rising exports, but was still growing slowly, the BoT said, adding that in February the economy was supported by consumption and tourism.

Exports in January climbed 7.2% from a year earlier while imports rose 1.5% year on year.

The central bank will closely monitor the global economy, impact from geopolitical conflicts and the path of Federal Reserve interest rates.